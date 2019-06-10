Middleton, Lopez selected to take part in team USA training camp

Bucks players Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are one step away from representing the United States in the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

The Bucks announced Monday that both Middleton and Lopez have been added to the 20 man training camp roster that will be used to select the final 12 man roster that will play in August.

Middleton was named to the team roster back in April of 2018. Lopez is one of six new additions to the roster.

Milwaukee is one of just three teams, the others are Houston and Portland, to have multiple players selected to the USA national team roster for training camp.