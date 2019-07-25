New Packers coach Matt LaFleur leads first training camp

The more things change, the more they stay the same. That was the motto Thursday with Matt LaFleur in charge of his first training camp with the Packers.

“I mean the only thing that’s really different is all the fan support we get here, which is unlike anything I’ve been around. Actually, it reminded me of my first year in Washington when we went down to Richmond. There were a bunch of people there. It was incredible. That speaks to this fan base,” said Coach Matt LaFleur.

Lafleur said that he’s trying to ease into his offense. His quarterback still needs more time to feel comfortable in the new scheme.

“What I can say is that he and I are friends, and I think that’s the first part of the relationship. The on the field relationship is the one that grows over time. He hasn’t called a play in to me in a game situation yet. There is a process of feeling comfortable with the way the play comes in. Him trusting me, and me trusting him, but I feel great communication,” Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers added.

LaFleur has shown that the best way to get his offense instilled is by being active. Something that his team has noticed during his time there.

“He’s been proven to be a little bit of a soldier. He’s out there running around. He’s got the little adapter on the other shoe to I guess help his hip or whatever. He’s doing whatever he got to do to be out there and we respect that,” Packers Wide Receiver Davante Adams explained.

LaFluer will continue to gradually implement his offense with a non-padded practice on Friday, but the team will be wearing pads Saturday.

