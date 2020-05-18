Matt Kenseth finishes 10th in first NASCAR race since 2018

While fans were relieved to see NASCAR return for the first time since March 13, Cambridge native, Matt Kenseth amazed all those in the racing world by finishing 10th in his first NASCAR race since 2018.

How is it that Matt Kenseth can be out of NASCAR since the end of 2018, hop back in a car with a brand new team, having never driven this package…and be in position to get a top-10 late in the race? Sheesh. That’s something else. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) May 17, 2020

Kenseth retired in 2018 but the 48-year-old joined Chip Ganassi Racing after CGR fired Kyle Larson for using a racial slur while competing in an iRacing event.

IT'S. RACE. DAY. �� @mattkenseth is pumped to get going, and wants to know where you'll be tuning in from! Let us know below ���� #RealHeroes400 | #MK42 pic.twitter.com/ApuquilTC9 — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) May 17, 2020

Kenseth hung around the top-15 spots for the most of the race and even reached as high as nine before "settling" for 10.

The 2003 Cup champion received praise from Saturday's winner in Darlington when Kevin Harvick shared his opinon on Kenseth's 2018 retirement.