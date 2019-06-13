Marshfield girls soccer falls in first state semifinal game

The Marshfield girls soccer team fell to Whitefish Bay in their first state semifinal game 5-0, ending their season.

The Tigers were making their first ever appearance in the state tournament, and even though their season did not end the way they may have hoped, Marshfield head coach Steve Lindner helped put things in perspective.

"I'm happy as heck for the team and even though they're disappointed right now, it was a fantastic season it won't take anything away from their accomplishments, getting to state. It may hurt now. The seniors have worked hard to get us this far and I'm proud of them and the whole team."

