Marshfield girls soccer advances to state for first time in school history

The Marshfield girls soccer team beat Onalaska 2-1 in a Division 2 sectional final on Saturday, advancing the Tigers to the state tournament in Milwaukee for the first time in school history.

The Tigers struck first with a long goal from Nicole Simon in the first half. Onalaska's Kiya Bronston scored an equalizer to tie the game at one. Both goals happened in the first 12 minutes of the game.

The game remained tied until the 65th minute when Sophia Gruenling scored to give Marshfield a 2-1 lead, an advantage they would hold on to for the remainder of the game.

"I don't even remember," said Gruenling. "Honestly. I was just so excited that I just started screaming. I ran back to meet all of my teammates flooding me with high fives. It was amazing."

"Everything," said Simon. "This is everything I've worked for. My freshman year, we really struggled, so this is just unbelievable that we got this far, really. I'm very proud of my team."

"It was just really exciting," said Marshfield head coach Steve Lindner. "It's been like that all year. It's been different players stepping up. It hasn't been just Nina Hashimoto. Although, she's fantastic. The whole team is just playing well and passing. It starts with the defense and all the way up. It's always somebody different that scores and puts us over the top."

The Tigers will play at 4:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Medford lost in a Division 4 sectional final to Ashland, 5-0.

Northland Pines also fell to St. Mary Catholic 10-1 in a Division 5 sectional final.