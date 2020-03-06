Marshfield and Medford compete in the WIAA State Gymnastics Team Meet

Teams from all over Wisconsin came to compete for the WIAA State Gymnastics competition. Two of those teams were from our area, Marshfield in Division 1 and Medford in Division 2.

Marshfield finished with a team score of 134.752. That would be good enough for ninth overall.

"Oh my gosh my team did great," said Marshfield senior gymnast Gracie Holland. "Half of them are freshman and sophomores so having this under their belt as an experience is great and they all did so well. Some of them haven't been here, lots of freshman so I think they did wonderful. We all went out there and competed like we planned to."

Medford tallied a team score of 134.901. They finished in fifth place overall.

"Our goal today was to beat our team score, our team record, and we did it so we're so excited," said Medford freshman gymnast Anna Wanke.

"This is the third time beating our school record and to do it at state, where the judging is the most intense and the hardest, that's just super exciting," said Medford sophomore gymnast Brooklyn Bilz. "It makes you happy with everything you've done in practice and everything."

Gymnasts from both teams will compete again tomorrow in the individual portion of the state meet.