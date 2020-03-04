Marissa Ellenbecker signs to run at Minnesota State

Edgar's Marissa Ellenbecker is taking her two state titles in cross country to Minnesota State.

Ellenbecker says she will be running both cross country and track for the Mavericks.

The senior also added that she's said high school is coming to an end because of all the memories she's made, but she's ready for the next step that is ahead.

"Just that I have finally made my decision," said Ellenbecker. "It was a long road looking at all the colleges, and they were all really great. I don't know. It's just that I found the right one that I reallly like. I'm from a small school. Edgar is pretty small. It's just little. I wanted to get out of that, and I wanted to go a little bigger. I tried D-I, and I was like 'Nah, this is too big.' D-II just felt like a perfect middle. I just talked with them. Met them sometimes in person. Talked over the phone. They came to my meets (to) watch me run and just kept in contact."

