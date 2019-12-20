Marc Sippel awarded the Win Brockmeyer Award

Wausau West's Marc Sippel was announced the 24th recipient of the Win Brockmeyer Memorial Trophy.

"It's just an honor to receive this award with all the people that have won it before and all the history that's involved," said Sippel. "There were three other great recipients, and it's just an honor. You know, it's really just a reflection of my teammates and my coaches and everyone at Wausau West High School that supports me. You know, this isn't a one year thing. This is four years, and it's everybody from all of my sports coaches to my teachers and my parents and everyone who helped support me to be the person I am today."

Sippel tallied 147 tackeles, seven tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2019.

The senior receives a $1,500 scholarship.

The other nominees included Ben Bates from Newman Catholic, Donovan Leverette from Wausau East and Delton Zuleger from D.C. Everest. They each will receive a $500 scholarship.