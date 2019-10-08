Lumberjacks prepare for sectionals

It's a memorable season for the Wausau East tennis team. One that includes their second conference championship in three years.

"It's pretty cool because 8 of our 10 players on varsity are seniors so that's definitely something that's memorable for our last year here," Wausau East captain Savannah Carroll said.

To get to this point, the girls put in some major work in during the off-season.

"In the summer we had two a day practices so I told the girls that we've put in the work," Wausau East captain Zoe Briquelet Miller added.

"That's where everything that you have worked hard for has payed off. So hopefully for me that's state and hopefully other girls as well," Carroll explained.

It's obvious for all that have watched the team, how much work the Wausau East has put in this season.

"It's amazing watching their determination on the court. They're determined, I know when they leave the court they've given the best effort that they can give and that is all I can ask as a coach," Wausau East Tennis Coach Tim Zahl said.

The Lumberjacks contribute this season's success to their ability to grow close as a team.

"We try to bond as a team to we think that is really important. For all o us to feel like a family we go in and win or lose we're there for each other," Briquelet Miller explained.

"A lot of us are really close to each other and have gotten close over the years and we've been able to succeed at conference or hopefully state," Carroll added.