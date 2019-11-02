Local runners look for glory at state cross country meet

For cross country runners across Wisconsin, It all comes down to this, the state meet and the search for glory that can never be taken away.

Runners in the division-III girls race at the WIAA state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on November 2, 2019. (WSAW)

In division one girls, Roisin Willis out of SPASH finishes third place finish in just over 18 minutes.

In division two girls, the defending champion Medford Red Raiders finished fourth as a team, best in the area in D-II.

In snowy conditions for the girls D-III race, Auburndale girls finished on the podium with a third place showing..

Finally in boys division one the SPASH Panthers come up with an impressive second place display, just behind the winning team from Middleton.