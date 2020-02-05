Three local Athletes sign letter of intent

It was a big day for three future division two football players. We start closest to home as Wausau West senior Marc Sippel signed to play at Michigan Tech.

"It all started out when coach Bill Brath came in and recruited me in school and I took a visit there in the summer and I went on a visit just about a month ago in January. So it really was set a part from the other schools that I've been to as far as academics and the coaching staff made it feel like home. I'm just so grateful and blessed that I've had people to prepare me to make the jump to the next level," Sippel said.

To the south, Marshfield senior Joey Goettl is switching from playing quarterback for the Tigers to cornerback for Minnesota State. He said that his offer actually came during a different football camp.

"Me and a couple buddies went to NDSU for the three day camp, And the on the last day of the camp a Mankato coach came up to me and said we want you to come to one of our camps. So I went another one and I got my offer and I couldn't be more excited than to get that offer from them," Goettl explained.

The earliest signing of the day came from Owen-Withee. Senior Dylan Kaae is excited to play offensive line for Northern State in South Dakota.

"Just the community and the people around it, they are just making that college build and grow and I love that about the area. It's been incredibly special, the process has been amazing and I've enjoyed every second of it. I'm excited that it's over now, but I'm just ready to get to work. They made my visit the best," Kaae said.

Newschannel 7 would like to congratulate all of the athletes who signed a letter of intent.