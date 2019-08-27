LaFleur hands playsheet to Luke Getsy for fouth preseason game

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur is paying it forward this week.

LaFleur will hand over the play calling duties to quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy.

When LaFleur was the offensive coordinator in Los Angeles, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay gave him the opportunity to calls plays in two preseason games.

"I thought it was just a good opportunity for Luke to get out there and get his feet wet with the playcalling process at this level," LaFleur said.

For Getsy, it's his second stint in Green Bay. He spent four seasons on former coach Mike McCarthy’s staff before leaving to become Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach last year.

Getsy did not call plays at Mississippi State.

For LaFleur, it gives the first year head coach the ability to see his team play while not having the responsibility to call plays.

"It definitely affords you just the ability to sit back and kind of observe everything that's going around," LaFleur said.

While LaFleur and the starters have spent this week preparing for week one against the Chicago Bears, Getsy and the back end of the roster have been in their own group working on this week's preseason opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I think we've been able to create a pretty good dialogue between coach Getsy and the quarterback room to make sure that we are out there running the plays that we want to run, that we are well prepared and that we can go out there and execute to the best of our abilities," Packers backup quarterback Deshone Kizer said.