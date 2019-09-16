Kyle Tremelling kicks away the competition

"I started soccer just through recreational league, around maybe 5 years old 6 years old," said Marshfield soccer and football player Kyle Tremelling said.

For the past three years, Marshfield senior Tremelling has played forward on the soccer team, but for Tremelling this fall is a little different.

"I tried it out and thought it was a good fit, so I started practicing and seemed to like it," said Tremelling.

"My special teams guy says 'Hey, we've got to give him as shot,'" said Marshfield coach Dennis Goettl. "We've got a lot of young kids out there, and Kyle has put his time in to get better for it."

So far, Kyle is happy with his decision.

"It's fun to play with both teams, and you get two good experiences, and that could help decide if you want to play either or, so I like it," said Tremelling.

Even his coaches support his choice.

"It's great that kids can play multiple sports, and it's cool that they can play multiple sports in the same season," said Marshfield soccer coach Steve McCann. "It's great. It's also great for comradery between teams I think."

Even though the outcome is different for both sports, the technique is very similar.

"If you can find the sweet spot, it's just a nice smooth stroke," said McCann. "It's like a golfer with a smooth stroke. If you can find that, you're money."

"It's different from football where you just need to kick it far and high," said Tremelling. "It's more about placement and power."

It doesn't matter if he's playing football spelt with a "U" or two "O's". Kyle loves to get on the field whenever he can.

"It's really fun being on the field," said Tremelling. "The fans, the whole Marshfield community being there is awesome."