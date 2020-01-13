Kraus to go race full-time in Truck Series

After dominating his way to a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship in 2019, Derek Kraus will make the leap to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck series for the 2020 season.

The Stratford native will drive for the No. 19 truck for newly formed McAnally-Hilgemann racing, owned by Bill McAnally and Bill Hilgemann, who also hails from Stratford.

Kraus has two top-ten finishes in five starts in the Truck Series, which kicks off its season on February 14 at Daytona International Speedway.