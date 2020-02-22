Kissner leads Panthers into playoffs

It's a town not many have heard of.

"It's kind of fun, people are like Pittsville? They don't know who that is, we're a small town, not a lot of people know about us we're kind of making our name," Pittsville senior forward Matthew Kissner said.

Whether you know the town or not, if you know basketball you know Matthew Kissner.

"When I describe him I think of him as a really smooth athlete, just a complete player," Pittsville coach Mark Denniston added.

To get to this point, Kisnner had to grow a lot as a player.

"We weren't even sure if he was the best player in his class. He has made some major improvements over the past few seasons, he's become a very fine basketball player," Denniston explained.

Those improvements have lead Matthew to a 1,000 point career, which is something he never thought he'd accomplish.

"I went down to the Dells and they have all of the names on the board and I thought to myself, I want to be on this board. At the end of my Junior year I was like I'm only 400 points away and I scored 400 in my junior year I can do this," Kissner said.

Matthew's points come from all over the court, but he definitely has a favorite.

"A dunk because it get's the crowd going more because everyone see's a three but a dunk is something special," Kissner explained.

With the WIAA playoffs right around the corner, the Panthers are looking to pounce. Bringing the center of Wisconsin to the center stage.

"The regional is open and anyone can take it. We want to be that team that can make a run. Like you said Pittsville will be on the map again," Kissner said.