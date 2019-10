Brewers reliever Josh Hader adds another yearly honor to his resume after winning his second consecutive NL reliever of the year award.

Hader boasted a 2.62 ERA after playing in 61 games during the 2019 season and struck out 138 batters. The Brewers reliever only gave up 41 hits and 29 walks during his 2019 campaign. He also tied the AL recipient Aroldis Chapman for the third most saves in the league.