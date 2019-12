Jonathan Taylor has been named an All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

The junior finished with 1,904 yards, which was second best in the nation. He also tallied 21 rushing touchdowns, which was tied for the best in the nation.

Taylor has been working on his receiving. The 2018 Doak Walker Award winner caught 24 balls for 209 yards and 5 touchdowns.

This is the second year in a row Taylor has been named an All-American.