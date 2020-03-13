Jessika Rottier top Dawg in weight class 170

“The conversations actually started after I won my title in the summer of 2017,” said Jessika Rottier.

The plan was set in motion. Bring a national champion on board to the UWSP women’s wrestling team for its inaugural season.

“And then it just happened,” said Rottier. “I got the text one day from Jake saying ‘Hey, we’re all-in. Are you all-in?” And I was all on-board at that point.”

The expectation was established for Jessica Rottier. Bring a title back to Stevens Point. Easier said than done.

“I did go in as a four-seed, so the season was a little rough for me than I’m used to,” said Rottier. “A couple of losses early in the year even two weeks out from Nationals, but when it came time for (the) tournament, we were ready. We were ready when it mattered.”

The presumption when Rottier was brought to Point was now a reality. Rottier was crowned a champion at weight class 170.

“It was amazing,” said Rottier. “I don’t even know if I can really describe what was going on in that moment.”