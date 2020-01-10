Jason Tubbs wins Newschannel 7 football coach of the year

As if the 2019 Stratford Tiger football team didn't fill the trophy case enough this season, there is one more item to add. Football coach Jason Tubbs was given the Newchannel 7 coach of the year award which is voted on by the coaches of central Wisconsin.

Tubbs led his team to their second straight state title appearance in Madison, while also not losing a single game until the state title game. The most impressive stat of the season is that the Tigers shut out every opponent until level four of the playoffs against Amherst.

"It's a lifetime achievement, that's the type of thing that you look back and say yeah that was a great group of guys and well deserved. These last two have been not only great for coaching wins and stuff but more importantly the guys that are on the field, that's the part I'll miss most," Tubbs said.

