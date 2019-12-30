Jamaal Williams said he'll be ready for the Divisional Round

Packers running back Jamaal Williams has been dealing with a shoulder injury. The 24-year-old missed Sunday's game against the Lions.

Williams said he would have played if it was a playoff game. The running back added that he would've played this week if the Packers were in the Wild Card Round.

Williams was initially worried the injury was worse than it actually was. “You always think that way originally, but then realize you’re being a drama queen," said Williams.

He also said that he hopes the temperature on Jan. 12 is -50.