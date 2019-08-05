JJ Watt returns home for Texans Packers joint practice

JJ Watt and received a homecoming fit for a king as the Wisconsin native returned home for the Texans Packers joint practice on Monday.

"I stood outside of those fences, and I watched practice through the fence, and I watched the bikes be ridden, and stood over by the player’s parking lot and tried to get autographs. So it's a pretty special thing. It's pretty unique, it's pretty cool, I literally dreamt about this as a kid,” Watt said.

Watt and his Texans teammates took part in the bike ride with kids to practice, although Watt needed a second bike after a size mismatch with the first one.

"It was pretty awesome until I broke the bike. The bike I was using was not equipped for a 290 pound man, and the seat broke off. We have purchased a new bike for the boy,” Watt added.

For someone who grew up a Packers fan in Wisconsin, seeing his number 99 everywhere he looked today was surreal for Watt.

"To see wearing my jersey outside of this stadium and at this practice, even though I've tried to wrap my head around it, I don't think I've wrapped my head around what it means, and how special it really is,” Watt explained.

Watt's mind did wander occasionally in practice, a reminder that you can take the boy out of Wisconsin, but you can't take Wisconsin out of the boy.

"I was going to see if I could go in the stands and have somebody bring me a brat, cheese curds and a Spotted Cow, but I thought that might be frowned upon during period seven of practice, so maybe afterwards," Watt joked.

