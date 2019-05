A big congratulations to Wisconsin native JJ Watt. He and longtime girlfriend Kealia Ohai are now engaged.

Watt and Ohai both made the announcement on social media Sunday night, with Watt calling himself the luckiest man in the world.

Watt is well known for his athleticism on the field, but Ohai is just as athletic too.

She plays in the National Women's Soccer League as a captain for the Houston Dash.