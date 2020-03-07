Holland wins vault, places second in all-around at State Gymnastics

Marshfield senior gymnast Gracie Holland caps her career by taking home the gold medal in the vault and finishing second in the all-around.

Holland scored a 9.583 on the vault. She would win the event by more .15 points.

Holland would also place fourth in the uneven bars, seventh in the floor exercise and 10th in the balance beam.

"I'm so happy it's my senior year and I'm a state champion back to back on vault, so I couldn't ask for anything better," said Holland. "I didn't do the best yesterday on vault so I wanted to clean that up because that's my favorite and I wanted to win it again."

"She topped everything she did last year here at state," said Marshfield head coach Allie Dryer. "She has been more consistent all through the season. Today she hit all of her routines, the best she's done all year."

