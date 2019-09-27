Hilight Zone Week 6

WAUSAU, Wis.--(WSAW) PREP FOOTBALL(equals)
Adams-Friendship def. Westfield Area, forfeit
Algoma 52, Sturgeon Bay 10
Altoona 28, Neillsville 14
Amherst 35, Bonduel 7
Aquinas 14, Darlington 0
Arcadia 50, Dodgeville 8
Ashwaubenon 34, Notre Dame 13
Athens 12, Greenwood 6
Augusta 30, Whitehall 12
Badger 48, Westosha Central 27
Bangor 43, Royall 0
Bay Port 63, Sheboygan North 0
Belmont 34, Kickapoo/LaFarge 14
Berlin 46, Winneconne 8
Black Hawk 22, River Ridge 20
Brookfield Academy 27, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Brookfield Central 0, Marquette University 0
Brookfield East 32, Wauwatosa East 0
Brookwood 42, New Lisbon 6
Burlington 28, Delavan-Darien 10
Cadott 49, Fall Creek 9
Clintonville 17, Green Bay East 14
Cochrane-Fountain City 23, Independence/Gilmanton 6
Colby 28, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 22
Coleman 48, Northland Pines 7
Crivitz 44, Northern Elite 41
Cudahy 18, Brown Deer 0
D.C. Everest 28, Wausau West 21
Edgar 48, Marathon 0
Edgerton 33, Turner 0
Elk Mound 49, Colfax 0
Ellsworth 38, Somerset 8
Fennimore 7, Luther 3
Fox Valley Lutheran 47, Marinette 6
Frederic 39, New Auburn 8
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Nekoosa 6
Gibraltar 38, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 14
Grafton 42, Port Washington 22
Grantsburg 45, Flambeau 6
Green Bay Preble 28, Green Bay Southwest 21, OT
Hayward 21, Spooner 20
Highland 34, Riverdale 8
Hillsboro 42, Wonewoc-Center 14
Holmen 44, Stevens Point 0
Horicon/Hustisford 24, Markesan 22
Kaukauna 27, Appleton East 3
Kenosha Indian Trail 37, Kenosha Tremper 6
Kimberly 48, Appleton West 0
La Crosse Central 33, La Crosse Logan 6
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 56, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Lancaster 49, Cuba City 20
Lodi 42, Poynette 7
Loyal 46, Owen-Withee 12
Luck 62, Lincoln 8
Luxemburg-Casco 52, Oconto Falls 13
Manawa 55, Iola-Scandinavia 6
Marshfield 37, Wisconsin Rapids 7
Mauston 18, Wisconsin Dells 8
Medford Area 35, Wausau East 0
Menomonie 22, Hudson 14
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 50, Milwaukee South 8
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 2, Milwaukee Madison 0
Mineral Point 35, Iowa-Grant 0
Mondovi 61, Glenwood City 0
Muskego 56, Catholic Memorial 14
New London 49, Green Bay West 6
New Richmond 41, Prescott 0
Northwestern 33, St. Croix Falls 21
Onalaska 46, Tomah 0
Osceola 48, Amery 0
Pepin/Alma 14, Eleva-Strum 8
Peshtigo 30, Oconto 12
Phillips 52, McDonell Central 18
Plymouth 31, Kewaskum 0
Port Edwards 53, Bowler/Gresham 0
Potosi/Cassville 14, Pittsville 0
Prairie du Chien 28, Richland Center 6
Pulaski 21, De Pere 0
Rhinelander 20, Antigo 10
Rice Lake 34, Eau Claire North 13
River Falls 24, Eau Claire Memorial 17
River Valley 50, Viroqua 7
Saint Croix Central 41, Baldwin-Woodville 14
Sevastopol 16, Gillett 6
Sheboygan Falls 42, Two Rivers 7
Sheboygan South 17, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
Spring Valley 41, Boyceville 0
Stratford 55, Auburndale 0
Superior 36, Chippewa Falls 14
Suring 46, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 0
Tomahawk 36, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Turtle Lake 14, Webster 6
Unity 30, Clear Lake 7
Waterford 42, Elkhorn Area 0
Wauwatosa West 0, Menomonee Falls 0
West De Pere 56, Menasha 42
Wisconsin Lutheran 37, Whitnall 27
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Shiocton 9
Wrightstown 7, Little Chute 3
Xavier 49, Shawano 23
Hilight Zone Week 6
