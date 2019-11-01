Hilight Zone Level 2

WAUSAU, WIs. (WSAW)-- PREP FOOTBALL
Division 1(equals)
Second Round(equals)
Appleton North 42, D.C. Everest 6
Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 14
Franklin 44, Kenosha Indian Trail 7
Kimberly 55, Neenah 28
Madison Memorial 30, Middleton 0
Marquette University 55, Milwaukee Morse-Marshall/Juneau/Lang/Carmen NW 6
Muskego 17, Mukwonago 7
Sun Prairie 34, Fond du Lac 30
Division 2(equals)
Second Round(equals)
Brookfield East 20, Brookfield Central 0
Burlington 24, Waterford 18
Hartford Union 26, Holmen 0
Kaukauna 20, Hortonville 14
Menomonee Falls 32, Homestead 19
Superior 36, Pulaski 27
Waukesha West 35, Wilmot Union 0
Waunakee 35, Milton 28
Division 3(equals)
Second Round(equals)
DeForest 20, Reedsburg Area 0
Medford Area 16, River Falls 14
Menasha 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 21
Menomonie 35, New Richmond 13
Monroe 14, Stoughton 7
New Berlin Eisenhower 21, New Berlin West 13
Plymouth 10, Pewaukee 6
West De Pere 56, Grafton 17
Division 4(equals)
Second Round(equals)
Berlin 24, Winneconne 7
Catholic Memorial 39, Kewaskum 0
Freedom 49, Saint Croix Central 43, OT
Kiel 17, Denmark 0
Lake Mills 54, Martin Luther 28
Lakeside Lutheran 14, Evansville 6
River Valley 46, Edgerton 3
Division 5(equals)
Second Round(equals)
Amherst 31, New Holstein 13
Chilton 41, Kewaunee 26
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 38, Aquinas 0
Lake Country Lutheran 13, Lomira 6, OT
Northwestern 42, St. Croix Falls 7
Prairie du Chien 28, Arcadia 14
Racine St. Catherine's 14, Cedar Grove-Belgium 7
Stratford 51, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
Division 6(equals)
Second Round(equals)
Abbotsford 26, Auburndale 21
Coleman 46, Manawa 28
Mineral Point 35, Lancaster 28
Racine Lutheran 55, Cambridge 7
Regis 37, Colby 0
Spring Valley 47, Unity 20
St. Marys Springs 48, Johnson Creek 0
Division 7(equals)
Second Round(equals)
Bangor 28, Pepin/Alma 0
Black Hawk 40, Ithaca 6
Edgar 40, Hurley 0
Gilman 35, Almond-Bancroft 15
Hilbert 48, Catholic Central 7
Lourdes Academy 59, Reedsville 14
River Ridge 29, Potosi/Cassville 18
Turtle Lake 44, Blair-Taylor 6
8-Player(equals)
Quarterfinal(equals)
Belmont 18, Oakfield 14
Luck 48, Northwood/Solon Springs 14
Newman Catholic 61, Gibraltar 25
Shell Lake 39, Florence 6
