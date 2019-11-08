Highlight Zone Level 4

One of the greatest seasons in Medford's history comes to an end as the Raiders fall to Menomonie by a score of 34-8.

Amherst has kept their undefeated streak alive for one of their best seasons ever. The Falcon's win against Chilton 24-19.

The Stratford Tigers have toppled the one seed in division five while also keeping their scoreless streak in tact. Tigers come away with the 35-0 win.

The Abbotsford Falcons are going back to level four for the first time in two years. They topple Coleman with a 44-24 win.

Two teams form the area collided in the Edgar and Gilman match up. But the Wildcats win against the Pirates 47-0.

Newman Catholic is still dominating the eight man league and came away with a 49-16 win against Belmont.