Central Wisconsin Storm Fosters success

There are many reasons why the Central Wisconsin Storm is different than other hockey teams in the central Wisconsin Area. But the biggest reason is that all of the players are from different high schools.

"It's amazing to be able to go to school and see my friends there and come here and escape and have other friends that I talk to and can really relate to.So it's amazing," Storm senior captain Trinity Foster said.

Seniors take it on themselves to help bring teammates closer, and the results show on the ice.

"We have a lot of returners and I think the bond is a lot stronger this year than years in the past. We know each other, we know where we're going to be on the ice and how we'll react to things. So I think we're a lot stronger as a team and very cohesive," Foster added.

Trinity has been on the team all four years, and uses her experience to help her teammates.

"Actually sometimes she's more in the back of the line to make sure that everyone in front of her is doing the things she's supposed to do," Storm head coach Peter Susens explained.

With the experience and leadership that Trinity brings to the team, it's like having an extra coach on the ice.

"She uses what I call a push pull philosophy. That you push the person that is ahead of you and if someone is behind you pull them along. So shes a good believer in that and it makes it easy for a coach," Susens said.

Even though Trinity and her teammates come from different schools, they all take pride in playing for the central Wisconsin region.

"It says a lot about who we are as a team. I think we really want to come together and show our whole community this is how hard we work and how our work is paying off," Foster explained.