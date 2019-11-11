Hello my name is: Dalton Feddick

In the game of football performance isn't the only thing that matters, intangibles are important as well.

"An anything it takes to be better mentality," Abbotsford head football coach Jake Knap Miller said.

The Falcons had that same mindset after hitting the reset button this season.

"We lost some guys last year who were some pretty decent leaders," Abbotsford quarterback Dalton Feddick added.

The playoff run has asked a lot from Feddick, but despite that the quarterback has thrived.

"These past few weeks have been a lot of fun, the challenge of it is great," Feddick stated.

At the beginning of the season, his coach began to take notice.

"He's a true football guy. It was his drive in the off season to be the guy and he knew that he would carry the load offensively and defensively," Knap Miller explained.

Feddick has had to earn his spot on the team like anyone else. Which shows his teammates how important hard work is.

"It's a great lesson in trusting that process that it's going to pay off. He was 130 lbs as a Freshman. When you think he's going to play it's kind of scary at that point. And the jumps that he took throughout the years is pretty amazing," Knapp Miller said.

With their win against on Friday night the Falcons are headed to level four of the state tournament. Dalton is excited to see what his team could still accomplish.

"I don't think that we've put together a perfect game yet. Once we do that there's no telling what we can do," Feddick added.

The Falcons will take on the Regis Ramblers on Friday night.