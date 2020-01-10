Hello my name is: Adam and Reese

It's been a few years since a Rosholt Hornet has made it to the state wrestling tournament.

"I think the last kid to make it through to state was about 6 or 7 years ago," Rosholt Wrestling coach Frank Stroik said.

But there's some changes to be expected this year.

"I absolutely see two, three, possibly four making it through," Stroik added.

Between those four wrestlers, is nearly 40 years of experience.

"You know they're starting in kindergarten even before, now they're juniors and seniors. Lot's of experience between them," Stroik explained.

Most of that experience goes to seniors Adam Chernecke and Reese Anderson, who hopes that experience pushes them to the next level.

"It has a lot to do with it being my senior year. I came really close last year so this is the year I have to make it, it's my final shot," Chernecke said.

"Same here it's my last chance to go to state, I have not gone before," Anderson added.

Not only are they the lone seniors on the team, but Adam and Reese have been teammates since elementary school.

"We've been wrestling together forever so, being partners is second nature. We're always teaming up to wrestle each other, it's been like that for a long time," Chernecke explained.

"We're on the same team for a lot of other sports too like football," Anderson added.

The senior duo make it a point to share their experiences with the younger generation.

"If you want to make it far in wrestling you have got to stick to the sport. and put everything you have into it," Chernecke said.

But more importantly they let people know that if they mess with the Hornets, they better be ready for the sting.

"I'm definitely not going to hang my head if somebody beats me, cause I'll make them earn it," Anderson explained.

The next meet for the Rosholt Hornets is on Tuesday January 14.