Hello, My Name Is: Vaughn Breit

The Stratford Tigers are rolling in boys basketball. They currently sit 11-0 to start the year, and are ranked #2 in the state in Division Four.

Stratford senior forward Vaughn Breit at Stratford High School on January 10, 2020. (WSAW)

The most decorated player in program history also recently hit a significant milestone.

"We don't know of anybody in this town that's ever reached that."

That, being the 1,000 point plateau in high school basketball. Stratford's star forward Vaughn Breit became the first player in school history to reach that number earlier in the month at Owen-Withee, something he actually didn't see coming.

"I think two games before I really didn't know how close I was, but he (his coach) told me I was only like 18 points away," Breit said. "And I really had no idea. There's been a lot of very good players, and I guess I've just been fortunate to play four years on varsity."

Vaughn only found out two games beforehand. His dad found out an hour before tipoff of the monumental night.

"My dad actually didn't know either until about six o'clock that night," said Breit. "So he said that someone texted him that I was about to score my 1,000th point, so he headed up to Owen-Withee, and I think just got there like halfway through the game, and ended up seeing me score.”

“So he gave me a big huge after the game, and it was just a great moment for my family more than anything else."

Breit is head coach Curt Schmidt's longest tenured player, who says his 6'5 forward is about as humble as they come, but still wanted him to enjoy an incredible accomplishment.

Schmidt said: "I think we tried to kind of help him out like 'hey this is going to happen, this is pretty doggone cool', and you deserve it."

Now that the individual milestone is out of the way, Breit is focused on making team history, Stratford has never made the state tournament in boys basketball.

"You know it's a great achievement," Breit said. "But I would rather have our team go to the Kohl Center than me score a point at all."