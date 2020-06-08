Hello, My Name Is: Oscar Telschow

People were used to watching Oscar Telschow dominate on the track. After a great junior year, he was hungry for a grand finale to his high school career.

Oscar Telschow at Stratford High School in Stratford, Wisconsin, on June 5, 2020. (WSAW)

“Worked all summer, was looking forward to having a senior year, but obviously things happen,” said Telschow. “So missed out on that, but it was going to be an exciting year I think."

Telschow will do hurdles and long and triple jump next year at Ripon College, where he'll also pursue a newfound passion.

"Leading up to senior year I always thought I wanted to be an athletic trainer,” Telschow said. “And then midway through I was thinking about it, talking to my counselors and my mom and dad and they were like, 'you know, you'd be a great teacher.'"

Telschow did a shadow program at Stratford's Pre-K, until COVID-19 hit.

"After that first week I was talking to my mom and I was like 'I really miss these kids, I wish I could see them.'”, Telschow said. “And she's like, you know you could do Facebook live, or like once a week you read to them."

And with that ‘Storytime with Oscar’ was born. Telschow liked it so much that instead of once a week…

"You know I think I could do this every day."

The videos regularly had 1,000-plus views, and Telschow realized the impact he was having.

"There was a kid named John in my Pre-K class, and I actually saw him the other day when I was at a friend's house,” said Telschow. “His mom and dad just hold me how cool it was to have something like that in his life during this time, kind of made him feel normal."

While coming back home one day is a possibility, Telschow was inspired this year to teach in the inner city.

"I noticed this year that sometimes kids don't have father figures, and I noticed in the inner city that's more of a prevalent problem,” said Telschow. “So, I figured I kind of want to be that change.”

“I want to be that person they can count on who maybe they don't get affection at home, and I can give them a hug when they get to school and be that person to talk to for them."