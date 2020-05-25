Hello, My Name Is: Nina Hashimoto

Marshfield forward Nina Hashimoto had a dream junior year that included a state tournament appearance, and breaking the program record for goals in a season.

"In my life I haven't really had a lot records,” said Hashimoto. “So I think it's one of my greatest achievements that I've ever had in my soccer career."

Well before she re-wrote Marshfield's record book, her path to Central Wisconsin started thousands of miles and an ocean away.

"I was born in Japan,” Hashimoto said. “And I moved to the United States when I was three-and-a-half years old."

Five years old in New Jersey, Hashimoto only spoke Japanese, so she relied on a worldwide language to help her acclimate: Soccer.

"When I came to the United States I had no idea about the language itself, the English,” said Hashimoto. “Also I didn't have any friends, so that's why I started playing soccer to make friends and learn English."

That obviously turned out to be a good decision, and if the pandemic allows for it, Hashimoto will start her college soccer career this fall at Bowdoin College in Maine.

"I get workout programs from the college, so I've been doing that every day."

"She has by far the best foot skills that I've ever coached, boys or girls,” said Steve Lindner, Marshfield’s head coach. “And I've been coaching for over 25 years at the high school level."

But Hashimoto plans to use Bowdoin to help launch her into her greatest venture yet, becoming a doctor.

"I'm really interested in taking care of little children,” Hashimoto says. “Or also I'm interested in the emergency, since I volunteer there during the school year."

Hashimoto volunteers at Marshfield Clinic, the same hospital her father is a doctor at. She draws inspiration from him, but also marvels at what doctors around the world are doing right now.

"I think they're really brave,” said Hashimoto. “Especially seeing all the emergency doctors, or all the coronavirus doctors working, risking their lives to help the patients. I think it really inspires me."