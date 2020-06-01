Hello, My Name Is: Kortnie Volk

Kortnie Volk's running career started in unexpected fashion.

"I actually ran a 5K for the first time without even being registered in it."

But her talent was evident right away.

"And I actually finished first for the female age group,” Volk said. “So that's where it just blossomed from there."

Blossom indeed, Volk qualified for state cross country her freshmen and sophomore years, then switched to sprinting and jumping.

"Just from my first sprinting race, I just fell in love with sprinting,” said Volk.

Volk graduates with five individual school records at Three Lakes, two team records, and a state championship last year. Next up? UW-Milwaukee track and field, on scholarship.

"It just makes me know for sure that my hard work has been paying off,” Volk said. “Every minute that I've put into it has been recognized, and it's pretty cool to know that."

Volk chose the Panthers over UW-Madison, Minnesota, and the Naval Academy. She's the first athlete from Three Lakes to go D-I in any sport in more than two decades.

"Yeah it's quite an accomplishment,” said Charlie Volk, Kortnie’s dad and athletic director at Three Lakes. “It makes me very proud to be not only the athletic director here representing here, but also her father. So it's a very cool thing."

Kortnie also graduates as the valedictorian of her class. So is she more proud of her academic or athletic achievements?

To her, there's no separating them.

"It takes one thing to be a great track athlete or a great cross country athlete,” said Kortnie. “And it takes one thing to be a great student in school and class and getting all your homework done.”

“But the combination of the two is one of the hardest things I've ever done."

Even if she's off to Wisconsin's biggest city soon, her heart will always lie in Three Lakes.

"Eventually I'd like to come back home and get a job somewhere around here because this will forever be where my roots are"