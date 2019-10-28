Hello, My Name Is: Joey Goettl

The Marshfield Tigers’ season came to an end on Friday with a loss to Superior, but that doesn't mean it wasn't a special season for their starting quarterback, Joey Goettl.

Dennis Goettl has been a mainstay as the head coach of Marshfield football for years, but this season was unique for him, because his starting quarterback, was his son.

"It's nice that we have a connection where you can just say anything to each other,” said Joey Goettl. “You can base off different ideas and plays, bounce them off each other. Just work around each other, and it's more fluid in my way I think."

There's plenty of unconditional love between the two, but any quarterback-head coach duo will have their challenges and disagreements, that was no different for father and son in Marshfield.

"He's a pretty stubborn kid, I'm not going to say he takes after his mother because he takes after me, that's the worst part,” said Dennis Goettl. “But it is hard to get through to things with him a little bit, because of the fact that he gives me the whole ‘I got it, I got it.’"

At least they don't take what happens between the white lines home with them right? Well, that depends on who you ask.

"We don't really talk a lot of football at home,” says Dennis Goettl. “It's kind of one of those things where we have other things that we deal with."

"Oh he's lying, he's lying so bad,” Joey Goettl counters. “Like this past week we were eating supper with my mom. We were just talking about plays and stuff, and my mom's like 'You guys don't even stop talking about football.'"

While running the show under his father's wing may have seemed like destiny for Joey, he didn't start at QB until his senior year. Make no mistake about it, younger Goettl had to earn that spot.

"I think playing for him gave me an extra edge for sure,” said Joey Goettl. “But I mean I'm glad he didn't put me in as just a ‘coaches kid’, because then kids are just mad and that's not how a team should work. Every kid that plays, should play because they're good enough to play."

And even if their season ended before they wanted it to, it's hard for dad, to not beam with pride about his boy.

Dennis Goettl simply says, "I've told him how proud I am of him for doing what he's doing."