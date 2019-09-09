Hello, My Name Is: Cole Erdman

Iola-Scandinavia running back Cole Erdman is following in the footsteps of a Wisconsin high school football legend.

"I for sure feel like there's some pressure on my back here...I learned so, so much from Bryce."

Iola-Scandinavia was powered to their first state title last year by running-back Bryce Huettner, who became the state's all-time leading rusher in the process.

Erdman is the new lead back for the Thunderbirds, He may not re-write state record books, but with over 300 rushing yards and four touchdowns through three games, he's handling the monumental task of replacing Huettner just fine.

"I would like to think that I don't give up," said Erdman. "I just keep on going, if things don't go well I just flush it and just try to be the best that I can be for myself."

That is the key to Erdman's success. Not trying to be the next version of Bryce Huettner, rather focusing on being the best player he can be based on his skill set. His blazing speed that has caught the eye of those around the program.

"Well Bryce was for sure a lot of muscle, and he was quick too," Erdman said.. "He's (his coach) saying that I'm the quickest fullback that he's had here."

"He just has to be him," Iola-Scandinavia head coach Scott Erickson says. "He's got really good speed, he's as fast of a running back as we've had."

Through three games, Erdman has been a centerpiece of the Iola-Scan offense, using lessons learned from Huettner, while also lasering in on what he does well.

"We have high expectations for him," Erickson said. "If he just relaxes, comes in the game and just does his thing, he's going to be a big part of our offense this year."