Hello, My Name Is: Cameron Ford

Modern basketball has turned into small ball lineups and three-point shooting. If you take a trip out to Athens, you’ll watch a player going against that trend.

Athens High School is one of the smaller schools in Central Wisconsin.

"High school, freshman to seniors we're at 160 kids," says Athens co-head coach Aaron Ellenbecker.

But, they’re not small in stature.

"We see a big kid coming through, yeah we're excited."

Cameron Ford entered high school a few inches shorter than his 6'6 frame. The Blue Jays coaching staff put it to use right away.

"Within the first four or five games he was starting,” said Ellenbecker. “We didn't have anyone that was tall. Just his presence in there he was a force."

That force has lead Cameron to the brink of a major accomplishment.

Most high school athletes that have reached the 1500 career point mark have done so by scoring all over the court. That's not the case for Ford.

"Less than 10, maybe seven or eight,” says Ford, when asked how many three point shots he’s made in his career.

"He's so powerful inside he doesn't get to shoot much outside,” says Ellenbecker.

Notching 1500 points in an honor that anyone would be proud of, but Cameron’s biggest contribution to his team is his leadership.

"This year he's a senior and you can see his leadership,” Ellenbecker says. “Everyone looks up to him.”

Cameron's biggest point of emphasis? Hard work.

"I was a freshman, the seniors worked really hard,” says Ford. “We weren't the best team, we didn't get a lot of wins but they always worked hard.”

“That’s something that I try to do, that's something I'm trying to teach to the freshman right now."

Even when he leaves next season, Cameron knows how far hard work could take next year’s team.

"If they just stick with it and keep working hard I think they could have a great season next year."