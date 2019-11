All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal agreed to a $73 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, finding a more lucrative free-agent market now that he no longer is burdened by draft-pick compensation.

Grandal turned down a qualifying offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers last November and agreed to a deal with Milwaukee. The 31-year-old hit .246 and had career bests with 28 homers and 77 RBIs last season.