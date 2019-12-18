Gophers retire Janel McCarville's number

Former SPASH standout Janel McCarville's name will be in the rafters of Williams arena for the rest of her life.

Janel McCarville's number retired by the Gophers.

McCarville's number was retired by the Gophers this weekend.

"I'm very, very excited to be here," said McCarville. "I've waited a long time for this moment. I'm glad the day has finally approached, and I get to spend it with my friends, family and former teammates. I'm not sure of the emotions I will have. At this moment, I'm very ecstatic and kind of jittery in a way."

She played a huge part in the Gophers only Final Four appearance in women's basketball history.

McCarville averaged 14.6 points and 9.7 rebounds per game from 2001-2005 with Minnesota.

McCarville hails from Stevens Point, Wisconsin where she set the all-time scoring record at SPASH, which was broken by Maggie Neegard just two years ago.