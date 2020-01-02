Giannis wins Eastern Conference Player of the Month, Budenholzer wins Coach of the Month

The Bucks finished the month of December with a 13-2 record. That was the best in the league.

Milwaukee was awarded accordingly. Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month after he averaged 29.3 points, 12 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Antetokounmpo has won six of the last seven Eastern Conference Player of the Month awards. He's also reeled in seven total in his career.

In 13 games last month, Antetokounmpo tallied eight games with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, including four with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds, and posted his third triple-double of the season.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month. This is the third time Budenholzer has won the award.

Last month, Milwaukee led the league in scoring (119.3 ppg), rebounding (52.2), field goal percentage (.491) and opponent field goal percentage (.400).