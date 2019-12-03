Giannis wins Eastern Conference Player of the Month

Giannis Antetokounmpo has improved off his 2018-19 season to start the 2019-20 season. The MVP has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October and November.

The Greek Freak averaged 30.9 points, 13.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 56 percent from the field during the months of October and November.

The Bucks only lost one game while going 15-1 in the month of November. Milwaukee currently holds the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks also hold a 12-game winning streak.

After winning Player of the Month four times last season, Antetokounmpo has now won the award in all but one month dating back to the start of last season. Overall this is the sixth time he’s earned Player of the Month honors in his career.