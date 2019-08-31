Full list of Packers' moves as 53-man roster finalizes

GREEN BAY, Wis.--(WSAW) The Packers trimmed their roster to 53 players ahead of week one. Below is a full list of the transactions made.
Released:
• G Dejon Allen
• TE Evan Baylis
• FB Tommy Bohanon
• RB Tra Carson
• G Anthony Coyle
• T Gerhard de Beer
• CB Kabion Ento
• K Sam Ficken
• LB James Folston
• RB Keith Ford
• S Natrell Jamerson
• LB Markus Jones
• CB Jocquez Kalili
• QB DeShone Kizer
• WR Allen Lazard
• DL James Looney
• S Tray Matthews
• TE Pharoah McKever
• WR J’Mon Moore
• T Yosh Nijman
• G/T Adam Pankey
• CB Jackson Porter
• LB Randy Ramsey
• WR Teo Redding
• CB Nydair Rouse
• DL Olive Sagapolu
• LB Brady Sheldon
• DL Deon Simon
• WR Malik Taylor
• QB Manny Wilkins
Traded:
LB Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans for an undisclosed draft pick.
G Justin McCray to the Cleveland Browns for an undisclosed draft pick.
Placed on physically unable to perform list (PUP):
S Ibraheim Campbell and LB Greg Roberts.
Placed on season-ending injured reserve:
WR Equanimeous St. Brown.
Waived/injured:
LB Curtis Bolton and FB Malcolm Johnson.