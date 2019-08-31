Full list of Packers' moves as 53-man roster finalizes

The Packers trimmed their roster to 53 players ahead of week one. Below is a full list of the transactions made.

Released:

• G Dejon Allen

• TE Evan Baylis

• FB Tommy Bohanon

• RB Tra Carson

• G Anthony Coyle

• T Gerhard de Beer

• CB Kabion Ento

• K Sam Ficken

• LB James Folston

• RB Keith Ford

• S Natrell Jamerson

• LB Markus Jones

• CB Jocquez Kalili

• QB DeShone Kizer

• WR Allen Lazard

• DL James Looney

• S Tray Matthews

• TE Pharoah McKever

• WR J’Mon Moore

• T Yosh Nijman

• G/T Adam Pankey

• CB Jackson Porter

• LB Randy Ramsey

• WR Teo Redding

• CB Nydair Rouse

• DL Olive Sagapolu

• LB Brady Sheldon

• DL Deon Simon

• WR Malik Taylor

• QB Manny Wilkins

Traded:

LB Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans for an undisclosed draft pick.

G Justin McCray to the Cleveland Browns for an undisclosed draft pick.

Placed on physically unable to perform list (PUP):

S Ibraheim Campbell and LB Greg Roberts.

Placed on season-ending injured reserve:

WR Equanimeous St. Brown.

Waived/injured:

LB Curtis Bolton and FB Malcolm Johnson.

