Dom Capers was the Packers defensive coordinator from 2009-2017, but was fired by Mike McCarthy for Mike Pettine. Now, Capers is joining the Vikings as a senior defensive assistant.

During his tenure with the Packers, Capers introduced a 3-4 defensive system. During his first season, the Packers defense ranked second in the league.

Capers was also a part of the Packers to the Super Bowl in 2011. That season Green Bay's defense ranked fifth best in the league.