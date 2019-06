Former Marshfield baseball player Trevor Schwecke was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 13th round (387th overall) in the Major League Baseball draft.

Schwecke, an infielder, spent three years at UW-Milwaukee. This season he hit .335 for the Panthers with four home runs and an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of .923.

Schwecke was a four-year player at Marshfield and a two-time First-Team All-Wisconsin Valley Conference selection.