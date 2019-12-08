Former Brewers' catcher Ted Simmons elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

More than 30 years after his playing career ended, former Brewers catcher Ted Simmons has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Veteran's Committee.

Simmons played with the Brewers from 1981-85, and was a key part of their pennant winning team in 1982. He spent 13 years with the Cardinals prior to his time with the Brewers, and finished his career with a three year stint with the Braves.

Simmons made eight All-Star teams and won the 1980 Silver Slugger award at catcher in the National League.