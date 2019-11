Ford scores 26, No. 20 Saint Mary's edges Wisconsin in OT

Jordan Ford scored 26 points, Malik Fitts added 16 and No. 20 Saint Mary's hung on to beat Wisconsin 65-63 in overtime in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Saint Mary's led the entire second half before Wisconsin closed the gap and took a brief lead in overtime. But Fitts' basket with 55 seconds to play gave the Gaels the lead for good.

Freshman Kyle Bowen hit 1 of 2 free throws with 4.4 seconds remaining for the Gaels, and Wisconsin had a chance to win it, but Aleem Ford's deep 3-pointer at the buzzer was short.

Nate Reuvers tied a career high with 22 points and Brad Davison scored 16 for Wisconsin.

It was the Gaels' first visit to the Sanford Pentagon, which will also welcome Minnesota and Oklahoma for a game on Saturday.

The Badgers shot 42.3% from the field while the Gaels finished at 39.3%. Saint Mary's out-rebounded Wisconsin 36-28, including 13 on the offensive end, led by Mattias Tass with rebounds.