Five area girls basketball players named All-State

The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced their All-State teams for girls basketball today.

In Division one SPASH’S Leah earnest is the lone representative from our area, as she makes it for the second straight year.

In D-2 the Rhinelander Hodags are represented by Kenedy Van Zile.

To Division four where Colby’s Hailey Voelker makes the team after being named honorable mention last season.

Finally in D-5 two area players received recognition. Julia Seidel is all-state for the second straight year, she's joined by first-timer Remi Geiger from Loyal.