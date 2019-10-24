Fitzgerald helps lead Mosinee through playoffs

For most Wisconsin high school football teams running the ball is the largest part of their offense. But the Mosinee Indians are going away from the status quo with record setting quarterback Trey Fitzgerald.

But throwing the ball is only one of the special things about Trey.

"What's great about him is how smart he is, I had him as a calculus student as a Junior," Mosinee head coach Craig Martens said.

Proving that he can help you find a derivative, or holes in a defense like upcoming opponent New Richmond.

"They like to play man to man and so we feel like our receivers can beat them man to man and hopefully just take some shots," Fitzgerald explained.

On the football field Fitzgerald is definitely the guy you want on your team.

"He's just all those X factors that you would ask for your quarterback he's got them," Martens added.

Those X factors have been adding up to a pretty impressive career.

"He set the conference record for completions, he set the conference record for yards and he's like sixth in attempts. so he's making his mark on our program," Martens said.

Trey attributes those numbers to the time that him and his teammates have put into this season.

"Basically going in the off season and throwing with the boys making a connection with them," Fitzgerald added.

Their connections off the field have lead to some important connections in the end zone, and with only one more guaranteed week of football the team plans to leave it all on the field.

"Yeah it's just now or never, these are the last few moments you'll ever have of high school football so you just have to enjoy them take them all in and play like there's no tomorrow," Fitzgerald explained.

