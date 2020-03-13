Ethan Heil continues family state tournament legacy

In his senior wrestling season, Ethan Heil did not disappoint.

"Actually I was 30-0 at the end of the season," Edgar's 2020 state wrestling champion Ethan Heil said.

After coming up short in his first two visits to the state tournament, the Wildcat clawed his way to the top. Choosing the quickest way possible.

"It's nice getting a pin because you're not nearly as tired after the match which is my main goal. But otherwise it's nice to pin him but like he (Joe Heil) said, a win is a win," Ethan added.

Ethan's father knows winning more than most.

"My senior year I was able to achieve my goal and go undefeated, and win the 171 pound weight class back in 1990," Ethan's father Joe Heil explained.

Even though he might not wrestle, Joe still gets on the mat once in a while.

"Back in 2018 both Colton and Ethan both made it to the state tournament and that year I was officiating the state tournament. So it was certainly special for me to have both of my boys wrestling in Madison and me having the opportunity to officiate. Not necessarily them but be on the mat and working with other officials. Also get a really good seat to watch them accomplish their goals," Joe said.

Like most parents Joe enjoys watching his sons at the tournament more than participating in it.

"Most people would rather see their child get the big buck than get it themselves and I feel the same way. Whether it's deer hunting or wrestling you always want your kid to be successful and be happy," Joe explained.