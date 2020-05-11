Erica Pronschinske powers past missing her senior softball season

The Tri-County Penguins were in shock when they clinched their first birth to state last season. This season was all about getting back and doing it again.

“I definitely miss my teammates,” said Tri-County senior pitcher Erica Pronschinske.

Pronschinske was in the circle when the Penguins clinched a berth to state last season.

“I never in a million years would have dreamed that I would be on the team going to state for the first team ever at our school,” said Pronschinske.

The trip to state was one to remember even with the disappointing finish.

“I definitely think about that game a lot now because I we could’ve gone out on a better note," said Pronschinske. "I mean obviously we did, but I wish the game could have gone a little differently.”

At the time, Pronschinske thought she would have one more crack at a state title.

“I definitely think we could’ve gone back to state with the team we had this year,” said Pronschinske.

Her goals have shifted. She still is a leader to every Penguin softball player including her sister.

“I reach out to the girls even now that we don’t have the season," said Pronschinske. "If they ever need me, they can contact me, and I’m definitely willing to help them even if it has to be a video or if they just have questions.”

While her high school playing days are over, Pronschinske still has plenty to look forward to in the future.

“I feel it a lot, but I’m still grateful that I got to play three seasons," said Pronschinske. "I’m trying to look at the positives more. I get to still continue to play in college, so at least it’s not the end of the road for me.”

Pronschinske is planning to attend college at St. Catherine’s University in Minnesota. She also says she’s keeping herself busy with training and that she is still hunting during the pandemic.