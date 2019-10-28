Derek Kraus dominates NAPA/ENEOS 150

Stratford native Derek Kraus won his fifth race in the K&N Pro Series West this year by leading every lap of the NAPA/ENEOS 150. This is his seventh win this season in the K&N Pro Series (two wins in the K&N Pro Series East).

Kraus was nearly perfect. The 18 year old was on top of multiple restarts including a green-white-checkered in overtime.

Kraus has now won 10 career K&N Pro Series events. This is also his fourth straight time in victory lane at Kern County Raceway Park, which is a K&N Pro Series record.

Kraus has all but locked up the K&N Pro Series West title. He holds a 47 point lead over Jagger Jones with only one race remaining in the series. All Kraus has to do is start the race, and he will be crowned champion.

The last race will take place Nov. 9 at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.